Encana Corp (ECA) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Encana in a report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encana’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECA. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Encana from C$18.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encana from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of Encana stock opened at C$7.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Encana has a twelve month low of C$7.65 and a twelve month high of C$18.54.

In related news, insider Michael Mcallister bought 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,445.95. Also, insider Joanne Linette Alexander bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 165,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,691.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Encana’s payout ratio is currently -39.60%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

