Encompass Health (EHC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Encompass Health by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,693,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Encompass Health by 3,314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 300,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after buying an additional 291,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

