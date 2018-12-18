Energizer (ENR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have underperformed the industry in the past six months. This decline may be due to soft margins and high debt level. We note that gross margin contracted 50 bps in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018, owing to currency headwinds. The company also expects high commodity costs to hurt margins. Further, high debt-to-capital ratio for the past few quarters add to the woes. The company had debt-to-capital ratio of 97.6% in the quarter. Moreover, rising interest expenses are a concern. Such downsides pose a threat to the company’s bottom line in near future. Nevertheless, Energizer posted robust fourth-quarter results, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were backed by reduced promotional activity and SG&A costs along with lower tax rate. To expand its auto portfolio, the company’s deal with Spectrum Brands also bodes well.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENR. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energizer to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

ENR traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.83. 16,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 549.70%. The firm had revenue of $457.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.64 per share, for a total transaction of $456,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $60,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,360 shares of company stock worth $1,216,822 and sold 3,000 shares worth $180,570. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,813,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,521,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,813,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,329,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Energizer by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,647,000 after purchasing an additional 243,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,988,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,283,000 after purchasing an additional 38,833 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

