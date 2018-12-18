Enerplus Corp Plans Jan 19 Dividend of $0.01 (ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a jan 19 dividend on Monday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

ERF stock opened at C$10.90 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$10.72 and a twelve month high of C$18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$319.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$345.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.70000018715598 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. GMP Securities dropped their target price on Enerplus from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.42.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

