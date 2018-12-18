Ensco Plc (ESV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,784,034 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 83,769,571 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,086,768 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 20.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Ensco news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $27,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 314,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ensco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,724,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its holdings in Ensco by 373.9% in the 3rd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 12,872,098 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $108,641,000 after buying an additional 10,155,824 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ensco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,899,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ensco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,145,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ensco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ensco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ensco in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Societe Generale set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

ESV stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ensco has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.51.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ensco will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

