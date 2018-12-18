Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ETTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.23) to ($3.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($20.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($19.18).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, Director Nicholas Galakatos purchased 453,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg purchased 262,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,938,085.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,805,769 shares of company stock valued at $27,086,535 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $544,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $757,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,130,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $12,840,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,642. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing ETX2514SUL, a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, an oral antibiotic monotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and various antibiotics for gram-negative infections.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.