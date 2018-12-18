Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,514,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 525,898 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $560,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 93.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,546,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,912,000 after buying an additional 1,424,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 277.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In related news, insider W Randall Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

