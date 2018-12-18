Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 261,122 iShares US Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 261,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 599.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter.

IYZ opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

