Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 976.3% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $933,000.

NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $33.38.

