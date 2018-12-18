Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares India 50 ETF (INDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of iShares India 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $194,000.

Shares of INDY opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

