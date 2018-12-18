Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 16,661 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 133,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 49,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 190,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Co LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,166 shares of company stock worth $550,500 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Comcast stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

