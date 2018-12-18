Equitable Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,764,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,247,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,713,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,637,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

