Equitable Trust Co. Has $7 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Paypal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 251,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 57,640 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $85,724.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,612.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $2,328,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,992.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,222 shares of company stock valued at $34,257,412 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $70.22 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.96.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

