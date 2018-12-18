Equitable Trust Co. Takes $1.81 Million Position in KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 66,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8,686.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 22,946,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,685,031 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,743,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,718.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483,481 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,363.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,382,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741,173 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,054,259 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $404,181,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/equitable-trust-co-takes-1-81-million-position-in-kkr-co-inc-kkr.html.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.