Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Zai Lab Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 12th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.57). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

ZLAB stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.84. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.