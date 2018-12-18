Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.76. 22,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.36. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $5,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Newton sold 2,827 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $141,547.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 573,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,737,826.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,327 shares of company stock worth $8,463,042 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,460,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,159 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,182,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after acquiring an additional 770,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,886,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,269,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,325,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.