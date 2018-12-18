Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $75,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,543,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $121.93 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $131.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $152.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.19.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $502,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,027,127.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,207 shares of company stock valued at $37,717,077. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

