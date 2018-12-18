Exane Asset Management Invests $17.25 Million in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,000. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for approximately 5.4% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $175.17. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.08.

In related news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,202,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 408,652 shares in the company, valued at $65,429,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/exane-asset-management-invests-17-25-million-in-air-products-chemicals-inc-apd.html.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.