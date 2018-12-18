Exane Asset Management Takes Position in Vectren Corp (VVC)

Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVC. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vectren by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vectren in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vectren by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Vectren by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Vectren by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vectren alerts:

VVC opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Vectren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). Vectren had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vectren Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Vectren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Vectren’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Vectren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Exane Asset Management Takes Position in Vectren Corp (VVC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/exane-asset-management-takes-position-in-vectren-corp-vvc.html.

Vectren Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.