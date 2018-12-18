Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Bought by Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 36.8% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,909,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,229,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,294,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,595 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,147,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,943,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,607 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,705,047,000 after acquiring an additional 337,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.67, for a total transaction of $9,331,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $120,022.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,394 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,901.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,380 shares of company stock valued at $71,623,483. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.85 and a 1-year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

