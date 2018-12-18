FairGame (FAIR) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. FairGame has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $390,660.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FairGame has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, DigiFinex, HADAX and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026800 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame Token Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. FairGame’s official website is fair.game.

Buying and Selling FairGame

FairGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE, DigiFinex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

