Fantomcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (FCN)

Fantomcoin (CURRENCY:FCN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Fantomcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantomcoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Fantomcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fantomcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00023951 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fantomcoin Coin Profile

Fantomcoin (CRYPTO:FCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2014. Fantomcoin’s total supply is 8,135,627 coins. Fantomcoin’s official website is fantomcoin.org. Fantomcoin’s official Twitter account is @fantomcoin.

Fantomcoin Coin Trading

Fantomcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantomcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantomcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantomcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

