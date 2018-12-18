Farmer Bros (FARM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.75

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $399.83 million, a P/E ratio of 175.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.17.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Farmer Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros Co will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Farmer Bros by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 466,876 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Farmer Bros by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

