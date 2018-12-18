Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $20.38 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,824 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $20,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $80.68. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.44). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 72.87%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

