Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $22.62 Million Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 691,738 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,579 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $22,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,791,000 after buying an additional 435,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,516,000 after buying an additional 193,071 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,677,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,229,000 after buying an additional 96,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,224,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,219,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,867,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXS. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, August 27th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE:BXS opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.40. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

