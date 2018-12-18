FedEx Co. (FDX) Position Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 559,627 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $331,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FedEx by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,983,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $493,626,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FedEx by 32.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,956,071 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $470,996,000 after purchasing an additional 474,354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 209.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,309,000 after purchasing an additional 284,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 52.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $195,972,000 after purchasing an additional 281,179 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $182.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $181.28 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

