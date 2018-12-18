Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 273.25 ($3.57).

A number of analysts have commented on FXPO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ferrexpo to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

FXPO stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 185.90 ($2.43). The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.88 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.60 ($4.27).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

