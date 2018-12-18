FGL (FG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

FG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of FGL in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FGL from an e+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of FGL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FGL currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.13.

FG stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FGL has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. FGL had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FGL will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

