Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $606,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

TRHC stock opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,583.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.55.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TRHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

