Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 155 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $481.75 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.78 and a 1 year high of $581.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $564.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $606.00 to $601.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.71.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.86, for a total transaction of $16,277,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,142,018.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,491 shares of company stock valued at $37,767,784. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

