Financial Comparison: Garrett Motion (GTX) & American Axle & Manufact. (AXL)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Garrett Motion and American Axle & Manufact., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 3 2 0 0 1.40 American Axle & Manufact. 1 5 6 0 2.42

Garrett Motion currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.57%. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus target price of $16.44, suggesting a potential upside of 46.17%. Given American Axle & Manufact.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufact. is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and American Axle & Manufact.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Axle & Manufact. $6.27 billion 0.20 $337.10 million $3.75 3.00

American Axle & Manufact. has higher revenue and earnings than Garrett Motion.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and American Axle & Manufact.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion N/A N/A N/A American Axle & Manufact. 5.62% 25.19% 5.31%

Summary

American Axle & Manufact. beats Garrett Motion on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears and shafts, and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. The company's Powertrain segment offers transmission module and differential assemblies, transmission valve bodies, connecting rod forging and assemblies, torsional vibration dampers, and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. Its Casting segment produces thin wall castings and high strength ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, brackets, and turbo charger housings for the light vehicle, commercial, and industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, China, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

