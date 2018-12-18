Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys Shares of 33,488 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE accounts for about 1.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,640,322.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $583.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.08%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

