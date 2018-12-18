Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $129,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $141,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5,216.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.59.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,090,196.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,736.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,780 shares of company stock worth $24,043,597 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

