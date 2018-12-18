Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 8,058 Shares of Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the quarter. Qualys makes up 2.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Qualys worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 119.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $152,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,179.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $810,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,295.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,169. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Qualys to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

QLYS opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 1.37. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

