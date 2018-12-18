Financial Survey: Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) vs. Kimball International (KBAL)

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) and Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get Nova Lifestyle alerts:

Kimball International pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nova Lifestyle does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Nova Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Kimball International shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Nova Lifestyle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Kimball International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nova Lifestyle and Kimball International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Lifestyle 4.03% 10.29% 8.77% Kimball International 4.84% 20.48% 12.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nova Lifestyle and Kimball International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Lifestyle $106.49 million 0.20 $3.76 million N/A N/A Kimball International $685.60 million 0.79 $34.43 million N/A N/A

Kimball International has higher revenue and earnings than Nova Lifestyle.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nova Lifestyle and Kimball International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Lifestyle 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimball International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nova Lifestyle has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball International has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimball International beats Nova Lifestyle on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nova Lifestyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, the company offers patient/exam room and lounge seating, and casegoods for the healthcare market. It markets and sells its products through sales representatives, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses to end users. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.