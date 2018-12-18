Finisar Co. (FNSR) EVP Sells $32,370.86 in Stock

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) EVP Julie Sheridan Eng sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $32,370.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FNSR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. 2,805,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,158. Finisar Co. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $325.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finisar Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Finisar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finisar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Finisar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Finisar by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNSR. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Finisar to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Finisar in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Finisar from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Finisar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

About Finisar

Finisar Corp. is an optical communications company, which engages in the provision of components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics and automotive companies. Its products include optical transceivers, active optical cable, optical engines, communication components, sensing components, and optical instrumentation.

