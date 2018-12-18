Finisar Co. (FNSR) Stake Decreased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,619,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.64% of Finisar worth $14,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNSR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Finisar by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,861,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 946,191 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Finisar by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,278,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Finisar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,995,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after purchasing an additional 59,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Finisar by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,612,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,809,000 after purchasing an additional 624,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Finisar by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,525,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,162,000 after purchasing an additional 922,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

FNSR opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Finisar Co. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Finisar had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $325.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.84 million. Analysts expect that Finisar Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Finisar to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Finisar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other Finisar news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $921,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 416,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,418.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $506,588.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,156,575.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,108 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corp. is an optical communications company, which engages in the provision of components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics and automotive companies. Its products include optical transceivers, active optical cable, optical engines, communication components, sensing components, and optical instrumentation.

