First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 5,175 Shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (TDIV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV) by 37.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,995,000 after acquiring an additional 110,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter.

TDIV opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44.

