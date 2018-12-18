First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $284,000 in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 100,199 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,517,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 46,046 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,396,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $23,451,000.

Shares of HYD opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $63.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2141 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

