First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 2,655 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,810,000. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SPTS opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0589 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

