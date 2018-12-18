First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 100.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,100 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 157.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0877 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

