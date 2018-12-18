First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Given Average Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their average rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FR. ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Shares of FR opened at $30.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.65. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $100.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.74 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.41%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,166.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,681,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,605,000 after purchasing an additional 215,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,681,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,605,000 after purchasing an additional 215,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,827.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

