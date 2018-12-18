First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Progressive Corp (PGR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 409.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. UBS Group raised their target price on Progressive from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $817,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

