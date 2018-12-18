First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 232.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 44,204 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Plains GP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,366,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,753,000 after buying an additional 92,418 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Plains GP by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,855,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,689,000 after buying an additional 957,705 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,522,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,522,000 after buying an additional 330,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,273,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,296,000 after buying an additional 104,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,128,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,799,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains GP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Plains GP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.27. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oscar K. Brown purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Raymond acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,425.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

