First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 31.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 486,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,361,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel acquired 312 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.82 per share, for a total transaction of $37,383.84. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,960.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $6,118,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,204,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 936 shares of company stock worth $112,080 and sold 287,102 shares worth $33,885,170. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of VRSK opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.60 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/first-republic-investment-management-inc-has-1-56-million-holdings-in-verisk-analytics-inc-vrsk.html.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.