First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NUE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 3,110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 130,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 126,882 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Nucor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nucor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 100,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

NUE opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

