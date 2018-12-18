First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1584 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

FXG traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 174,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,005. First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Get First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (FXG)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/first-trust-consumer-staples-alphadex-fund-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-16-fxg.html.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.