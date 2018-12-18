First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0008 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 102.3% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,244. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/first-trust-dorsey-wright-focus-5-etf-fv-announces-0-00-quarterly-dividend.html.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.