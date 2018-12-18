First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.64. 334,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,182. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $49.08.
Featured Story: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.