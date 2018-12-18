First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (FLM) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:FLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1216 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387. First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $63.91.

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index (the Index). The Fund is a series of the First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II, an investment company and an exchange-traded index fund.

